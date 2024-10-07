News & Insights

Markets

Nissan To Invest In ChargeScape - Quick Facts

October 07, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nissan has entered into an agreement to invest in ChargeScape, a joint venture equally owned by BMW, Ford and Honda focused on electric vehicle-grid integration. Nissan will become an equal 25% investor in ChargeScape and will roll out ChargeScape's services to its EV drivers across the U.S. and Canada.

Nissan said ChargeScape unlocks financial benefits for EV drivers by enabling services like managed charging and vehicle-to-grid export. Nissan noted that its incorporation into the ChargeScape alliance is of particular significance given its sales of over 650,000 LEAF models.

ChargeScape is a technology company that connects power utilities, automakers and electric vehicle drivers using software.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
HMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.