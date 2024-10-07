Nissan To Invest In ChargeScape - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nissan has entered into an agreement to invest in ChargeScape, a joint venture equally owned by BMW, Ford and Honda focused on electric vehicle-grid integration. Nissan will become an equal 25% investor in ChargeScape and will roll out ChargeScape's services to its EV drivers across the U.S. and Canada.

Nissan said ChargeScape unlocks financial benefits for EV drivers by enabling services like managed charging and vehicle-to-grid export. Nissan noted that its incorporation into the ChargeScape alliance is of particular significance given its sales of over 650,000 LEAF models.

ChargeScape is a technology company that connects power utilities, automakers and electric vehicle drivers using software.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.