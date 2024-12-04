NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network adds access to 17,800 Tesla Superchargers

Nissan (NSANY) ARIYA drivers will gain access to 17,800 Tesla (TSLA) Superchargers within the NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network, or NECN, beginning on December 10. The expansion brings the total NECN to more than 100,000 public chargers in the U.S. and 25,000 in Canada. Nissan EV owners will need a Nissan-provided North American Charging Standard, or NACS, adapter kit to access Tesla Supercharger stations, now available for $235. Starting in 2025, Nissan will begin fitting EVs for the U.S. and Canadian markets with a NACS port. In addition to the newly added Tesla Supercharger network, NECN also includes access to Electrify America, the Shell (SHEL) Recharge branded network, ChargePoint (CHPT) and EVgo (EVGO) networks, in the U.S. In Canada, access includes ChargeHub, Shell Recharge branded network, FLO, Chargepoint, Circuit Electrique, BC Hydro, and the IVY branded network.
