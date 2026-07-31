NiSource to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

NiSource Inc. NI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share came in line with estimates.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted NI’s Q2 Performance

NiSource's second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from rising load growth, data center demand and manufacturing activities. NI’s expanding residential customer base, along with ongoing economic development across its service areas, is expected to have aided revenue growth and contributed to the quarterly performance. New electric and gas rates implemented during the prior quarters may have boosted earnings.



NiSource prioritizes customer safety and makes systematic capital investments for infrastructure development. Investments made in electric transmission and gas systems to support incremental demand in its service territories are likely to have a positive impact on second-quarter earnings.



The company's disciplined cost management efforts and focus on maintaining flat operation and maintenance expenses are expected to support customer affordability, which is likely to benefit its upcoming quarterly results.

NI’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 31.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.33 billion, indicating an increase of 3.9% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for NI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

NiSource’s Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank of NI: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here we have mentioned a few other players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



PNW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.81%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.49 per share, which suggests a year-over-year decline of 5.7%.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.29 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.



Versigent PLC VGNT is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VGNT’s revenues stands at $2.29 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share.

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NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Versigent PLC (VGNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.