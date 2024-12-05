Nishimatsu Construction’s Commitment to Governance and Diversity

Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. (JP:1820) has released an update.

Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. is committed to enhancing its corporate governance and fostering sustainable growth by strengthening decision-making and supervision functions. The company prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, actively promoting women, foreign nationals, and mid-career hires to leadership roles as part of its vision for 2030. Additionally, it maintains a focused approach to cross-shareholdings, ensuring they align with its business operations and long-term corporate value.

