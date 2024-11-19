News & Insights

Nippon Steel pushes to get U.S. Steel deal cleared, FT reports

November 19, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Nippon Steel’s (NPSCY) top executives are meeting local officials and workers of U.S. Steel (X) in Pennsylvania as the company makes a post-election push to build support for a $15B takeover that faced bipartisan opposition in Washington, Amelia Pollard and Demetri Sevastopulo of The Financial Times reports. Nippon vice-chair Takahiro Mori flew to Pittsburgh and will make his case in person over the next few days that regulators should clear its bid, a person familiar with the trip told the Times.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

