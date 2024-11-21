Nippon Signal Enhances Governance and Diversity

Nippon Signal Company, Limited (JP:6741) has released an update.

Nippon Signal Company, Limited is committed to strengthening its corporate governance by continuously reforming its management structure to better respond to changes in the environment. The company aims to reduce cross-shareholdings and enhance diversity within its workforce, with a focus on increasing the number of female employees, foreign hires, and mid-career professionals. These initiatives are part of its broader strategy to improve corporate value and support sustainable business growth.

