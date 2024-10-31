Nippon Sanso Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (JP:4091) has released an update.

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation reports a 5% increase in revenue for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with net income attributable to owners rising slightly by 1.3%. The company’s total comprehensive income, however, saw a significant dip of 87.7% compared to the previous year.

