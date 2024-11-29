Nippon Sanso Holdings to Repay Hybrid Loan Early

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (JP:4091) has released an update.

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation has announced its decision to repay a 75 billion yen hybrid loan earlier than planned, citing improved financial soundness and enhanced financial strategy flexibility. This move is aimed at boosting the company’s corporate value by utilizing proceeds from an upcoming ordinary loan. Investors should note this strategic financial decision as a sign of the company’s strengthened position.

