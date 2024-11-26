NIPPON REIT Adjusts Distribution Forecasts Amid Changes

NIPPON REIT Investment Corp (JP:3296) has released an update.

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation has revised its estimated distributions for the fiscal periods ending December 2024 and June 2025. The company anticipates a slight increase of 1.8% in distribution per unit for December 2024, but a significant decrease of 74.6% for June 2025, largely due to an investment unit split and an increase in the total number of units.

