Nippon Kayaku Reports Robust Operating Income Growth

November 12, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Nippon Kayaku Co (JP:4272) has released an update.

Nippon Kayaku Co. has reported a significant increase in its consolidated operating income for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with an impressive 134.1% rise compared to the previous year. However, the profit attributable to its owners showed a slight decrease of 1.9%. The company’s net sales also saw a healthy 11.4% increase, reflecting positive momentum in its business operations.

