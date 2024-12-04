Nippon Electric Glass Innovates Semiconductor Substrates

Nippon Electric Glass Co (JP:5214) has released an update.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. has embarked on developing an innovative glass core substrate compatible with CO2 laser processing, aiming to enhance the efficiency of manufacturing next-generation semiconductor packages. This new substrate technology seeks to address the limitations of traditional plastic substrates, offering improved stability and performance for high-density applications. By optimizing the glass composition, the company plans to offer a more reliable solution for the semiconductor industry.

