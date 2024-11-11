News & Insights

Nippon Aqua’s Global Expansion and Innovation

November 11, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. (JP:1429) has released an update.

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd., a leader in the polyurethane foam insulation market, has been featured in TIME Magazine, showcasing its innovative construction products and commitment to sustainability. The company is expanding internationally and emphasizes diversity in its workforce, with plans to enter new markets in Southeast Asia. Nippon Aqua aims to contribute to a sustainable society through advanced technology and diverse initiatives.

