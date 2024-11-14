Nippon Aqua Strives to Meet Listing Criteria

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. (JP:1429) has released an update.

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. is actively working to meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s continued listing criteria by increasing its tradable share ratio through the disposal of treasury shares and restricted stock compensation. As of December 2023, the company expects its tradable share ratio to surpass 35%, helping it maintain its Prime Market listing. Nippon Aqua remains committed to improving performance and enhancing investor relations to elevate its market valuation.

For further insights into JP:1429 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.