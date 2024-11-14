News & Insights

Nippon Aqua Strives to Meet Listing Criteria

November 14, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. (JP:1429) has released an update.

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. is actively working to meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s continued listing criteria by increasing its tradable share ratio through the disposal of treasury shares and restricted stock compensation. As of December 2023, the company expects its tradable share ratio to surpass 35%, helping it maintain its Prime Market listing. Nippon Aqua remains committed to improving performance and enhancing investor relations to elevate its market valuation.

