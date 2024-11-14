News & Insights

Nippon Aqua Disposes Treasury Shares for Employee Incentives

November 14, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. (JP:1429) has released an update.

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. has announced plans to dispose of 500,000 treasury shares as part of a restricted stock compensation program for employees, aiming to enhance corporate and shareholder value. The shares are priced at 813 yen each, aligning with the company’s stock market value. This initiative seeks to incentivize employees by tying their compensation to the company’s long-term performance.

