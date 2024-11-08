Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. Revises Dividend Policy

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. (JP:1429) has released an update.

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. has announced a shift in its dividend policy to introduce a progressive dividend system starting from the fiscal year ending December 2025, aiming to provide more stable returns to shareholders through profit growth. This change comes as part of their medium-term management plan, ‘3 Pillars of Stability,’ which sets a target dividend payout ratio of 50%. The company seeks to balance internal reserves for business expansion with shareholder returns.

