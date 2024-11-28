News & Insights

Nippo Ltd. Enhances Global Investor Communication

November 28, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Nippo Ltd. (JP:9913) has released an update.

Nippo Ltd. has commissioned a sponsored research report to enhance communication with overseas investors and provide insights into its business activities, financial results, and future forecasts. The report, prepared by Nippon Investment Bespoke Research UK Ltd, is available in English and supports Nippo’s investor relations efforts.

