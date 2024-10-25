News & Insights

NIOX Group’s Shareholders Adjust Holdings Amid Tender Offer

October 25, 2024 — 12:12 pm EDT

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (GB:NIOX) has released an update.

NIOX Group PLC announces the participation of its directors and substantial shareholders, including Harwood Capital and AstraZeneca, in its recent tender offer, leading to adjustments in their shareholdings. The transactions were conducted at a price of 80 pence per share, with notable changes in the voting rights percentages for these stakeholders. This update reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share distribution effectively.

