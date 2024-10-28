Niox Group Director’s Associate Buys Additional Shares

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (GB:NIOX) has released an update.

Niox Group plc recently reported that Christopher Mills, associated with Non-Executive Director Nicholas Mills, acquired 8,064 shares of the company’s stock at £0.652 per share. This purchase raises Nicholas Mills’ total shareholding to 130,018 shares, representing 0.03% of Niox Group’s voting rights. The transaction was completed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:NIOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.