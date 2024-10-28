News & Insights

Stocks
CSSPF

Niox Group Director’s Associate Buys Additional Shares

October 28, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (GB:NIOX) has released an update.

Niox Group plc recently reported that Christopher Mills, associated with Non-Executive Director Nicholas Mills, acquired 8,064 shares of the company’s stock at £0.652 per share. This purchase raises Nicholas Mills’ total shareholding to 130,018 shares, representing 0.03% of Niox Group’s voting rights. The transaction was completed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:NIOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSSPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.