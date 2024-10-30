News & Insights

NioCorp Achieves Milestone in Rare Earth Recycling

October 30, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

NioCorp Developments (NB) has released an update.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. has successfully completed initial testing of its process for recycling rare earth permanent magnets, potentially boosting U.S. production of critical minerals that are largely sourced from Asia. This advancement could significantly enhance domestic supply chains and reduce carbon emissions across various industries.

