NioCorp Achieves Milestone in Rare Earth Recycling

NioCorp Developments (NB) has released an update.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. has successfully completed initial testing of its process for recycling rare earth permanent magnets, potentially boosting U.S. production of critical minerals that are largely sourced from Asia. This advancement could significantly enhance domestic supply chains and reduce carbon emissions across various industries.

For further insights into NB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.