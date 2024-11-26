Nintendo Switch eShop to get shut down in China in 2026, VGC reports

Starting March 31, 2026, the Chinese Nintendo (NTDOY) eShop will cease selling games and any other software on the platform, as well as closing down network services, VideoGamesChronicle’s Jordan Middler reports. After that date, players will no longer be able to purchase or claim any software on the platform, including paid and free titles, the author says. The report notes that, in China, the Switch is sold in collaboration with Tencent (TCEHY).

