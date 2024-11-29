Nintendo subpoenas Google, others amid antipiracy efforts, GameFile says

According to a recent filing in federal court in Washington state, Nintendo of America (NTDOY) said its investigation of a Switch modder has allowed the company to become “aware of multiple other online actors who appeared to have a role in the Pirate Shops,” GameFile’s Stephen Totilo reports. The game maker is now seeking approval from the court to subpoena business records from internet domain companies Name Cheap, GoDaddy (GDDY), and Tucows, as well as Cloudflare (NET), Github, Discord, Google (GOOGL), and Reddit (RDDT) in an attempt to identify associates of noted Switch modder James Williams, the author notes.

