Ninety One Enhances Employee Incentives with Share Acquisition

Ninety One plc has announced the acquisition of 40,291 ordinary shares through its Employee Benefit Trust, the Ninety One Share Incentive Plan 2020, for a total of £64,546. The transaction, completed on November 27, 2024, took place on the London Stock Exchange. This move highlights the company’s commitment to employee incentives and aligns with its dual-listed structure on both the London and Johannesburg exchanges.

