News & Insights

Stocks

Ninety One Enhances Employee Incentives with Share Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ninety One (GB:N91) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ninety One plc has announced the acquisition of 40,291 ordinary shares through its Employee Benefit Trust, the Ninety One Share Incentive Plan 2020, for a total of £64,546. The transaction, completed on November 27, 2024, took place on the London Stock Exchange. This move highlights the company’s commitment to employee incentives and aligns with its dual-listed structure on both the London and Johannesburg exchanges.

For further insights into GB:N91 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NINTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.