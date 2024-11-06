News & Insights

Nine Entertainment Shows Resilience Amid Market Challenges

November 06, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited demonstrated resilience in FY24, maintaining strong performance across digital and traditional media platforms despite challenging market conditions. The company expanded its digital audience base, increased subscription revenues, and continued strategic investments, resulting in a share buy-back and a fully franked dividend payout. With a focus on leveraging technology and AI, Nine aims to enhance its competitive position and deliver robust shareholder returns.

