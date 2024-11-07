News & Insights

Stocks

Nine Entertainment Faces First Strike on Remuneration

November 07, 2024 — 12:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited faced a first strike against its remuneration report during the 2024 Annual General Meeting, with more than 25% of votes opposing the resolution. However, the re-election of directors Catherine West and Andrew Lancaster was approved by a significant majority. These outcomes may influence investor sentiment and strategy regarding the company’s governance practices.

For further insights into AU:NEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.