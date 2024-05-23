News & Insights

Nimy Resources Advances Mineral Exploration

May 23, 2024

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has launched electromagnetic (EM) and induced polarization (IP) surveys to further explore and expand on its recent discoveries of mineralisation, including nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGEs, at their Mons Project in Western Australia. The company’s efforts are focused on the Masson and Block 3 prospects, where previous drilling indicated significant mineral presence, and the Vera’s Gossan Prospect, noted for high-potential rock-chip samples. Following the surveys, Nimy Resources plans to conduct a targeted drilling program to better define the scope of the mineralisation.

