Nikon Adjusts Financial Forecast Amid Market Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Nikon (JP:7731) has released an update.

Nikon has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, citing delays in market recovery and increased foreign exchange losses. The company now expects lower revenue, operating profit, and earnings per share compared to previous estimates, largely due to challenges in the semiconductor lithography and components businesses. Despite these setbacks, Nikon remains committed to its strategic plans across its various business segments.

