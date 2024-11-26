News & Insights

NIKKON Holdings to Issue Bonds for Global Expansion

November 26, 2024 — 02:54 am EST

NIKKON Holdings Co (JP:9072) has released an update.

NIKKON Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the issuance of Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2031, totaling ¥22 billion, to strengthen its financial base and support its overseas expansion, including the acquisition of Supreme Auto Transport, LLC. This move aligns with NIKKON’s strategic plan to enhance shareholder value and improve capital efficiency while expanding its logistics business in the United States. The proceeds will be used to repay loans and repurchase shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to flexible financial strategies.

