Nike Stock Is Still Broken

Key Points

Nike's sales are in decline and even a return to retail stores isn't helping.

Hot brands like On and Hoka are taking market share and demonstrating the pricing power Nike used to have.

Desptite its struggles, Nike is still an expensive stock, making it a "stay away" for investors.

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

Despite its iconic swoosh, Nike (NYSE: NKE) continues to sprint against a brutal headwind. Sales are expected to fall on a constant currency basis again this year as a cooling Chinese market and costly new North American tariffs hit the company. While management is pivoting back to wholesale partners to recapture lost shelf space, the transition is proving sluggish. Despite shares trading lower over the past few years, this still isn't a turnaround worth betting on, which I discuss in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 3, 2026. The video was published on April 7, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.