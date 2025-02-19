NIKE & SKIMS Collaborate to Revolutionize Activewear With NikeSKIMS

Shares of NIKE Inc. NKE rose 6.2% yesterday, following the announcement of a groundbreaking partnership with SKIMS, the brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede. This collaboration will introduce NikeSKIMS, an innovative brand that merges performance-driven technology with body-conscious design, aiming to disrupt the global fitness and activewear industry.



The long-term partnership seeks to redefine sportswear by making it more inclusive and empowering for athletes of all levels. The first NikeSKIMS collection will launch in the United States this spring, with a global rollout planned for calendar 2026.



NikeSKIMS will leverage NIKE’s expertise in sport science, innovation and athlete insights, combined with SKIMS’ focus on body inclusivity and sculpting solutions. Designed for both elite and everyday athletes, the collection will feature apparel, footwear and accessories that enhance performance while embracing all body types.



For NIKE, this partnership represents an opportunity to blend function with fashion, inviting more athletes into sport and movement with products that make them feel strong, confident and empowered. Through this partnership, SKIMS’ management envisions setting a benchmark in activewear, seamlessly integrating body confidence and self-expression with NIKE’s pursuit of performance excellence.



The meticulous craftsmanship behind NikeSKIMS has been emphasized by SKIMS’ team, ensuring that every detail has been carefully refined to meet the highest standards of functionality and fashion. This dedication to quality underscores the excitement surrounding the debut collection, marking a new era in inclusive activewear.



As anticipation builds for the first collection, NikeSKIMS is expected to deliver industry-leading innovation, reshaping performance wear by offering designs that support, enhance and celebrate movement for everyone’s body.

The announcement has fueled momentum in NIKE’s shares, driving a 9.5% jump in the past month in contrast to the 24.9% decline in the past year. The recent rally has also led NKE to outperform the industry’s growth of 0.7% in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIKE continues to face headwinds from weak sales in its lifestyle segment, declining digital revenues and ongoing challenges in the Greater China market. These factors have slowed revenue growth and pressured profit margins. The company has been particularly affected by sluggish sales across men’s, women’s and Jordan categories, prompting adjustments to inventory and product timelines. However, these initiatives are expected to create short-term revenue headwinds throughout fiscal 2025.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, NIKE accelerated its shift away from classic footwear franchises, which have been declining at a faster rate than the overall business. The Greater China market — a key region for NIKE — experienced an 11% revenue drop due to weak consumer traffic and lower sell-through rates, exacerbated by broader macroeconomic challenges. Inventory management is also concerning, with higher-than-expected inventory levels in NIKE Direct, though partner-owned inventory has declined year over year.



Despite these challenges, NIKE is aggressively reducing aged inventory, aligning supply with demand in NIKE Digital and ensuring marketplace capacity for new product assortments. While these efforts aim to stabilize sales and improve margins, near-term uncertainties persist, requiring close investor attention as the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company navigates its transition.

