Nike raises quarterly dividend 8% to 40c from 37c per share

Nike (NKE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40c per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024. This represents an increase of 8% versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of 37c per share. This announcement marks the 23rd consecutive year that Nike has increased its quarterly dividend.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NKE:
- Ackman’s Pershing Square buys Seaport, boosts Nike in Q3
- Nike price target lowered to $80 from $82 at RBC Capital
- Trump’s Victory Sparks Market Surge: The Winners and Losers of the “Trump Trade”
- From Salesforce (CRM) to Super Micro Computer: October’s Best and Worst Performing Stocks
- Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) Outsized Growth Likely to Continue in Future Quarters
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.