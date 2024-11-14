News & Insights

Nike raises quarterly dividend 8% to 40c from 37c per share

November 14, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Nike (NKE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40c per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024. This represents an increase of 8% versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of 37c per share. This announcement marks the 23rd consecutive year that Nike has increased its quarterly dividend.

