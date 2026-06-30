Nike Inc Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.06 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $211 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $10.97 billion from $11.09 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.06 Bln. vs. $211 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $10.97 Bln vs. $11.09 Bln last year.

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