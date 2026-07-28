NIKE Faces Demand Headwinds: What Lies Ahead for Earnings?

NIKE, Inc. NKE has been facing demand headwinds, with weakening consumer demand for its products weighing on sales. NIKE highlighted that consumers are becoming more cautious about discretionary spending amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment, leading to lower store traffic and slower retail sales trends.



Consequently, NIKE’s fourth-quarter revenues fell 4% on a currency-neutral basis. Revenues for the NIKE Brand were flat on a reported basis and down 3% on a currency-neutral basis. The weakness was mainly due to declines in Greater China and EMEA, somewhat offset by growth in North America. NIKE Direct revenues declined 7% on a reported basis, owing to a 12% decline in NIKE Brand Digital and a 7% fall in NIKE-owned stores.



The company also continues to face weak demand for its Sportswear and Jordan Streetwear businesses, where sell-through remains soft and promotional activity is elevated. Management cited that Sportswear and Jordan Streetwear are expected to continue to be negative in fiscal 2027, with improvement likely in the back half. Although performance categories such as Running, Training and Global Football are gaining momentum, these gains are not yet sufficient to offset weakness in the larger lifestyle categories.



Although NIKE expects these demand headwinds to continue weighing on revenue growth in the near term, it is focusing on product innovation, marketplace enhancements and stronger consumer engagement to revive demand and support growth. NIKE is streamlining inventory, reducing promotional activity and investing in its wholesale network. It is executing its "Win Now" turnaround strategy, which focuses on strengthening culture, accelerating product innovation, reinforcing brand strength and enhancing consumer engagement.



Looking ahead, investors will closely monitor whether NIKE's turnaround initiatives, including innovation, a stronger sport-focused strategy and an enhanced consumer experience, can revive demand. While these investments may pressure near-term earnings due to higher spending, they are expected to strengthen brand engagement, restore healthier demand, improve full-price sales and support sustainable earnings growth.

NKE’s Competition

lululemon athletica inc. LULU continues to benefit from the progress with its Power of Three X2 growth strategy. LULU remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, which centers on continuous product innovation, enhancing the guest experience and expanding its international presence to drive sustainable growth. lululemon is experiencing robust international momentum, with China and other global markets driving faster growth.



adidas AG ADDYY is focused on strengthening its brand appeal through continuous product innovation, operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives. ADDYY remains committed to enhancing profitability and long-term competitiveness by maintaining inventory discipline, improving operational efficiency and advancing its sustainability efforts. In addition, adidas is expanding its global footprint through localized market strategies, increased digital investments and an ongoing expansion of its retail store network.

NKE’S Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 32.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 27.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94X compared with the industry’s average of 19.96X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10.1% and 35.1%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 has moved south in the past 30 days.



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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.