Nihon Kohden Strengthens Portfolio with U.S. Acquisition

November 10, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Nihon Kohden Corporation (JP:6849) has released an update.

Nihon Kohden Corporation has completed its acquisition of a 71.4% stake in NeuroAdvanced Corp., the parent company of Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation. This strategic move consolidates the U.S. companies as subsidiaries and aligns with Nihon Kohden’s growth plans in the medical device sector. The acquisition is expected to have a minimal impact on the company’s consolidated results for FY2024.

