NICO Resources Options Lapse: Impact on Issued Capital

NICO Resources Limited (AU:NC1) has released an update.

NICO Resources Limited announced the cessation of 25 million options with an expiration date of November 3, 2024, due to unmet conditions. This development affects the company’s issued capital and may influence investor sentiment. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to consider this change in their assessments.

