NickelSearch’s Promising Copper Finds at Surprise Prospect

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.
NickelSearch Ltd has concluded its initial drilling program at the Surprise Copper Prospect in Queensland, uncovering promising high-grade copper intervals. Despite disruptions from local bushfires, the company remains optimistic about future exploration, planning geophysical surveys to target new drilling locations. Investors can look forward to assay results expected by January 2025.
