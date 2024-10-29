News & Insights

NickelSearch Expands with Strategic Share Issuance

October 29, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 115 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of its acquisition of Capella Metals Ltd and the exercise of options with Bacchus Resources Pty Ltd. This strategic move highlights NickelSearch’s commitment to expanding its exploration capabilities in Australia, leveraging established mining infrastructure.

