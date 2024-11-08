News & Insights

Nickelex Resource Ends Agreement, Expands Exploration Efforts

November 08, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Valterra Resource (TSE:NICK) has released an update.

Nickelex Resource Corporation has terminated its Arlington Property Option agreement with Origen Resources due to lack of regulatory approval. The company is advancing its exploration activities at the Swift Katie property in British Columbia and holds interests in gold mines in Brazil and Finland through shares in Pilar Gold and Laiva Gold.

