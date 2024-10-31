News & Insights

Nickel 28 Unveils New Compensation Strategy

October 31, 2024 — 05:44 pm EDT

Nickel 28 Capital Corp (TSE:NKL) has released an update.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp has introduced a fixed 10% stock option plan as part of a revamped executive compensation strategy. The company has also established new contracts with its President & CEO and CFO, emphasizing performance-based incentives linked to shareholder value. These changes reflect a significant reduction in executive compensation compared to previous arrangements.

