Nickel 28 Unveils New Compensation Strategy

Nickel 28 Capital Corp has introduced a fixed 10% stock option plan as part of a revamped executive compensation strategy. The company has also established new contracts with its President & CEO and CFO, emphasizing performance-based incentives linked to shareholder value. These changes reflect a significant reduction in executive compensation compared to previous arrangements.

