News & Insights

Stocks
CONXF

Nickel 28 Announces Leadership and Operational Changes

December 02, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nickel 28 Capital Corp (TSE:NKL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is implementing cost-cutting measures and operational changes, including the appointment of Craig Lennon as the new CEO, effective December 31, 2024. The company is stabilizing its business following a challenging period, with plans for further board changes to support its new leadership. These changes are aimed at enhancing the company’s governance and operational efficiency in light of its strategic objectives.

For further insights into TSE:NKL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CONXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.