Nickel 28 Announces Leadership and Operational Changes

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is implementing cost-cutting measures and operational changes, including the appointment of Craig Lennon as the new CEO, effective December 31, 2024. The company is stabilizing its business following a challenging period, with plans for further board changes to support its new leadership. These changes are aimed at enhancing the company’s governance and operational efficiency in light of its strategic objectives.

