Nick Scali Director Bolsters Shareholding

William John Koeck, a director at Nick Scali Limited, has increased his stake in the company through the acquisition of 1,211 ordinary shares at a total value of $16,045.75, as per the recent change of director’s interest notice. His total holding post-transaction on 29 May 2024 is now 17,511 shares, following his participation in the Share Purchase Plan.

