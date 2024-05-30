News & Insights

Stocks

Nick Scali Director Bolsters Shareholding

May 30, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nick Scali Limited (AU:NCK) has released an update.

William John Koeck, a director at Nick Scali Limited, has increased his stake in the company through the acquisition of 1,211 ordinary shares at a total value of $16,045.75, as per the recent change of director’s interest notice. His total holding post-transaction on 29 May 2024 is now 17,511 shares, following his participation in the Share Purchase Plan.

For further insights into AU:NCK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.