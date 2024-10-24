News & Insights

Nichols PLC Announces Investor Events in November

October 24, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Nichols (GB:NICL) has released an update.

Nichols PLC is set to hold a Capital Markets Day in London on November 6, 2024, featuring key insights from CEO Andrew Milne and CFO Richard Newman on the company’s growth strategies. The event is aimed at institutional investors and analysts, with materials available online post-event. A separate presentation for retail investors is scheduled for November 7, 2024.

