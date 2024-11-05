News & Insights

Nichirei Corporation Announces Revised Dividend Forecast

November 05, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Nichirei Corporation (JP:2871) has released an update.

Nichirei Corporation has revised its fiscal 2025 dividend forecast, planning to distribute a year-end dividend of 51 yen per share, which includes a special dividend due to better-than-expected business performance and cash flows. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to providing stable and continuous returns to shareholders. The revised dividend proposal will be presented at the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting in June 2025.

