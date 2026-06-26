NICE vs. Workiva: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

NICE delivers consistent profitability and strong cash flow through its AI-driven customer experience platforms.

Workiva maintains rapid revenue growth as its compliance and reporting software becomes essential for corporate sustainability teams.

Which enterprise software stock offers the best balance of growth and valuation for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Nice ›

Choosing between a profitable veteran and a high-growth specialist often defines the journey for investors in NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) as they evaluate the better buy today.

NICE specializes in automating customer service through artificial intelligence, while Workiva provides a unified cloud platform for complex financial and regulatory reporting. Though they serve different corporate needs, both companies are competing for central roles in the digital transformation of modern enterprise operations.

The case for NICE

NICE focuses on providing AI-powered customer experience platforms that automate engagements and support contact-center operations worldwide. The company serves organizations in more than 150 countries, offering tools for digital messaging, intelligent routing, and workforce engagement to streamline how businesses interact with their clients. By integrating artificial intelligence into its core products, the company helps organizations handle high volumes of customer inquiries with less manual intervention. This strategy positions the firm as a key player among tech stocks that help businesses reduce costs through automation.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.9 billion, representing a growth rate of approximately 7.7% over the previous year. The company reported a net income of close to $612.1 million for the same period, which is the total profit remaining after all expenses are paid. This performance resulted in a net margin of roughly 20.8%, which measures the percentage of revenue that turns into actual profit. This trend of rising net income reflects the company's ability to scale its cloud services while maintaining a disciplined approach to its spending.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.0x, meaning the company carries no debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio stands at approximately 1.6x, indicating the company has $1.60 in current assets for every $1.00 in short-term liabilities. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was nearly $703.2 million, which is the cash a company generates after accounting for the money spent to maintain or expand its asset base. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 20.2% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since this is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Workiva

Workiva provides a cloud-based platform designed for connected reporting and compliance across various workflows, including financial reporting and sustainability. The company serves over 6,600 organizations globally, including more than 85% of the Fortune 1,000, making it a standard for complex data management. However, more than 35% of its total revenue comes from customers using the platform specifically for SEC filings, which adds a layer of risk to the business. To mitigate this, the company is expanding its focus into environmental, social, and governance reporting to capture new regulatory demand.

For FY 2025, revenue hit close to $884.6 million, showing a robust growth rate of nearly 19.7% compared to the prior year. Despite this strong top-line expansion, the company reported a net loss of approximately $26.2 million for the fiscal year. This resulted in a net margin of roughly -3.0%, although this is an improvement from the deeper net losses recorded in earlier years. The focus for the company remains on capturing market share in the compliance space, even as it works toward consistent bottom-line profitability.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is roughly 1.6x, suggesting a healthy ability to cover short-term financial obligations. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was approximately $138.0 million, representing the cash remaining after capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

NICE faces significant competition from large enterprise software providers and specialized technology firms that are also integrating generative AI into customer service tools. If the company fails to maintain its technological edge, it could see its market share erode as competitors offer lower-priced or more integrated solutions. Furthermore, as an international company, it is sensitive to fluctuations in global economic conditions that might cause large organizations to delay or reduce their spending on software upgrades. The rapid pace of innovation in artificial intelligence requires constant investment to prevent its platforms from becoming obsolete.

Workiva carries a heavy concentration risk, as over 35% of its revenue depends on customers using its platform for SEC filings, making it vulnerable to changes in financial reporting regulations. The company also faces intense competition from Microsoft and other diversified enterprise providers that may offer competing reporting tools within their existing software suites. Because it relies heavily on Amazon and its AWS infrastructure, any service disruptions or price hikes from its cloud provider could impact operations. Additionally, the company must manage complex global data privacy laws like GDPR, as a data breach involving sensitive financial information could lead to severe legal and financial penalties.

Valuation comparison

NICE currently trades at a significant discount to both Workiva and the broader tech sector based on its projected earnings and revenue multiples.

Metric NICE Workiva Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 7.8x 16.1x 36.4x P/S ratio 1.7x 3.0x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Workiva. NICE is a well-established, profitable business with a strong foothold in AI-powered customer experience software, and its AI annual recurring revenue is growing at an impressive clip. But the stock has had a rough stretch, weighed down by weaker-than-expected revenue guidance and analyst price target cuts. For a company of its size and maturity, that's a harder story to get excited about right now.

Workiva, meanwhile, is hitting its stride. The company just crossed the billion-dollar revenue threshold, subscription revenue is growing at a healthy rate, and management raised its full-year outlook after a strong first quarter. And its platform sits at the center of enterprise compliance and reporting. This may not be the flashiest niche, but an incredibly sticky one.

The stock has pulled back quite a bit in 2026, which makes the entry point more attractive than it's been in a while. For a patient investor, that kind of setup is worth paying attention to.

Should you buy stock in Nice right now?

Before you buy stock in Nice, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nice wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $382,359!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,201,390!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 883% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2026.

Sara Appino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, Nice, and Workiva. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.