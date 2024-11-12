NICE to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Nice NICE is set to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 14.



For the to-be-reported quarter, NICE expects non-GAAP revenues between $676 million and $686 million, indicating 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $682.67 million, indicating an increase of 13.52% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.62-2.72 per share band, suggesting 18% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Nice Price and EPS Surprise

Nice price-eps-surprise | Nice Quote

The consensus mark for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $2.68 per share. The figure suggests an increase of 18.06% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



NICE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.41%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for NICE prior to this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence Q3 Results

NICE’s third-quarter 2024 performance is likely to have benefited from the strong adoption of its cloud solutions, with a focus on the expansion of CXone into a comprehensive digital engagement and the CX AI platform.



Strong momentum across cloud solutions is likely to have acted as a tailwind. Growing customer engagement, owing to strength in its robust CXone solutions, is expected to have benefited the top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



NICE’s advanced AI capabilities, particularly the Enlighten AI platform, are expected to have bolstered the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



The company’s AI-powered Autopilot and Copilot solutions for scalable self-service and automation, empowering organizations to boost customer engagement, efficiency and cost savings, are likely to have contributed to its third-quarter performance.



NICE has been securing larger contracts, especially with global enterprises. The demand for comprehensive, scalable, AI-driven customer experience solutions has led to more extensive contracts, which is likely to have contributed to a strong revenue boost in the third quarter.



NICE is also expected to have benefited from the ongoing trend of digitalization across large enterprises due to its increasing focus on digital engagement and conversational AI.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



NICE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Bilibili BILI has an Earnings ESP of +10.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bilibili shares have gained 87% year to date. BILI is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 14.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



NVIDIA shares have gained 193.4% year to date. NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 20.



Advance Auto Parts AAP has an Earnings ESP of +5.78% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Advance Auto Parts shares have declined 33.6% year to date. AAP is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 14.

