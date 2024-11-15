News & Insights

Nice downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

November 15, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Oppenheimer downgraded Nice (NICE) to Perform from Outperform without a price target The company’s organic cloud growth continues to slow, decelerating to 16% from 21% last year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while Nice’s bookings for new digital and artificial intelligence services have been strong, implementation has taken longer than expected as it has for most AI applications. It looks for a better entry point and a reacceleration of cloud growth.

