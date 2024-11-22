News & Insights

Stocks

NI Holdings Announces Leadership Changes and Strategic Shifts

November 22, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NI Holdings ( (NODK) ) just unveiled an update.

NI Holdings, Inc. announces a major leadership change with Seth C. Daggett stepping up as the new President and CEO, effective December 1, 2024, following his role as CFO. This transition marks a new chapter for shareholders as Daggett, with over two decades of industry experience, aims to drive sustained growth and create lasting value. Meanwhile, Matt Maki will serve as Interim CFO as the company begins a search for a permanent candidate. These strategic shifts are designed to strengthen NI Holdings’ position in the financial markets.

See more insights into NODK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NODK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.