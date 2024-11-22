NI Holdings Announces Leadership Changes and Strategic Shifts

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NI Holdings ( (NODK) ) just unveiled an update.

NI Holdings, Inc. announces a major leadership change with Seth C. Daggett stepping up as the new President and CEO, effective December 1, 2024, following his role as CFO. This transition marks a new chapter for shareholders as Daggett, with over two decades of industry experience, aims to drive sustained growth and create lasting value. Meanwhile, Matt Maki will serve as Interim CFO as the company begins a search for a permanent candidate. These strategic shifts are designed to strengthen NI Holdings’ position in the financial markets.

See more insights into NODK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.