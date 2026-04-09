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NGL Energy Partners LP Board Authorizes $100 Mln LP Common Unit Repurchase Program

April 09, 2026 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), Thursday announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner has authorized a common unit repurchase program to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding units representing limited partnership interests of the company.

Notably, the repurchase program does not have a fixed expiration date.

Under the program, NGL may purchase shares of common units on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions at prices deemed appropriate by NGL.

In the pre-market hours, NGL is trading at $13.35, up 0.68 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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