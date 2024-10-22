NGEx Minerals Launches Phase 3 Drilling Program

NGEx Minerals (TSE:NGEX) has released an update.

NGEx Minerals has launched its Phase 3 drill program at the Lunahuasi property in Argentina, following a successful Phase 2 that revealed high-grade copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company aims to expand the deposit size with plans for extensive drilling and is poised to be fully funded through a significant private placement financing.

