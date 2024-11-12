NGEx Minerals Boosts Drilling and Financial Strength

NGEx Minerals (TSE:NGEX) has released an update.

NGEx Minerals has initiated a new phase of drilling at their Lunahuasi project, aiming to expand the deposit’s potential after a successful previous phase. The company also strengthened its financial position with a significant private placement, raising CAD$176.9 million to support ongoing and future explorations.

