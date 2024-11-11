News & Insights

Stocks

NGE Capital Ltd Boosts Portfolio with Strategic Investments

November 11, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NGE Capital Ltd (AU:NGE) has released an update.

NGE Capital Ltd, a listed investment company, reported a strong performance in its financial assets portfolio, focusing on ASX and international equities to deliver robust returns. The company has strategically increased its stakes in K92 Mining Inc. and Cash Converters International, capitalizing on market opportunities. With a market cap of $40.7 million and a notable increase in Net Tangible Assets per share, NGE continues to attract investors interested in high-conviction, actively managed portfolios.

For further insights into AU:NGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NGELF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.