NGE Capital Ltd Boosts Portfolio with Strategic Investments

NGE Capital Ltd, a listed investment company, reported a strong performance in its financial assets portfolio, focusing on ASX and international equities to deliver robust returns. The company has strategically increased its stakes in K92 Mining Inc. and Cash Converters International, capitalizing on market opportunities. With a market cap of $40.7 million and a notable increase in Net Tangible Assets per share, NGE continues to attract investors interested in high-conviction, actively managed portfolios.

